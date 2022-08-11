Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $106.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $99.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Westlake has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.88.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 308,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,587 shares during the period.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

