WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.65.
Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini
Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.