WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.65.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

