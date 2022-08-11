Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Stock Up 13.6 %
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
Further Reading
