Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 14.1 %

NYSE:XIN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

