Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after acquiring an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Xylem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Insider Activity

Xylem Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $684,627. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.