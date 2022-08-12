150 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

