17,317 Shares in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of The India Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The India Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The India Fund by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,453 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund Price Performance

NYSE IFN opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The India Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

