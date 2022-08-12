200 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,022.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

TRV stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average is $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

