2,000 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.28.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.