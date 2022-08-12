2,008 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,659,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $79,475,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $242.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.97. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

