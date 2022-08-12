2,118 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $186.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $188.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,212. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

