22,118 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACAD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,899 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.74 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.