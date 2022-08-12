2,700 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.