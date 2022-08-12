300 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,767 shares of company stock worth $9,256,353. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EA opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

