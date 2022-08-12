340 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of TRU opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

