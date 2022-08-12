390 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $2,125,908. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Targa Resources Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of TRGP opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 2.46. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

