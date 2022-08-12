407 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA opened at $216.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

