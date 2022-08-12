4,872 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

