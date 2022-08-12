4,919 Shares in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SMIN stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

