500 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 131,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 151,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
CIBR stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
