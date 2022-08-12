5,511 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after purchasing an additional 761,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

