5,678 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Carvana by 34.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 19.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CTC LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $7,650,000.

Carvana Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $365.04.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.76.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.



