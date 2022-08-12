7,031 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

