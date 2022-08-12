7,609 Shares in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NURE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:NURE opened at $36.13 on Friday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.