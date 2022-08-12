800 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,277,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 233.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $614,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

