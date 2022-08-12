ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

