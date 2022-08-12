ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABB stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09.
ABB Profile
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
