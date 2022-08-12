Adam G. Ciongoli Sells 17,924 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.3 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

