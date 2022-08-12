Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,178 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 157,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 133,011 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 222,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

