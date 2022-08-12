Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,656 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PWB stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $82.28.

