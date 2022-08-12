Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 379.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 7.66% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $497,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FAUG opened at $36.77 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

