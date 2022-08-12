Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PID opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.