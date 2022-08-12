Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 45.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 40.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

