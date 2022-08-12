Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,367 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Once Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $3,263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Affirm by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Affirm by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Affirm stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

