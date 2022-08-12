Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,367 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Once Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $3,263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Affirm by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Affirm by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.
Affirm Stock Up 0.5 %
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
Affirm Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
