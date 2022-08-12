Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $125.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

