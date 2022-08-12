Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at about $18,522,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,047,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $62.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

