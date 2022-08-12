Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

