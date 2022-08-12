Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ryerson Holding Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ryerson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter worth $1,082,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 122,294 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

