Analysts Offer Predictions for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 84.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $106,676.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

