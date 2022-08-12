Analysts Offer Predictions for Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

HRX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$13.82 on Wednesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$19.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$476.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.00 million.

Insider Activity at Héroux-Devtek

In other Héroux-Devtek news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,909 shares in the company, valued at C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Featured Stories

