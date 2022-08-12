Analysts Offer Predictions for Landsea Homes Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 3.7 %

Landsea Homes stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.33. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

In other news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at $260,767,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Ho bought 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,030.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,729 shares of company stock worth $184,450. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

