Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $19.00

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Dana has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dana by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dana by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

