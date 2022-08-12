Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) PT at $116.90

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

