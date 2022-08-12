Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $5.90

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Further Reading

