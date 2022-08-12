Analysts Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target at 16.45

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 16.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.86 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of 3.53 and a twelve month high of 21.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

