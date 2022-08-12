Analysts Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Price Target at $32.64

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.54. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tenaris by 149.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.