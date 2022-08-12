Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) PT at $87.75

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after purchasing an additional 929,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $36,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,937.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,878 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.