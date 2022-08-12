APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APA

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.