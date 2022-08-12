Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Down 6.2%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. 1,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Argo Group International Stock Down 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

