Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 1,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 219,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Argo Group International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $771.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,057,000. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

