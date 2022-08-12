Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 134.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AIP opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 93.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $80,641.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $33,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,089.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $383,850. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,067,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 67,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

